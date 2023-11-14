Police investigating the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

The 29-year-old was seriously injured during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on Saturday 28 October. He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall from South Yorkshire Police said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...