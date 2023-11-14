A convicted rapist from Scarborough who led a secret life to target a young girl has been given a 28-month prison sentence. Daniel Borgers, who is also known as Daniel Jacobs, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to three counts of breaching a sexual offences protection order.

The 52-year-old registered sex offender had been subject to restrictions after being convicted in 2013 of raping a churchgoer at knifepoint in Stotfold, Bedfordshire.

After his release from prison, he moved to North Yorkshire. He told police that he was unable to leave his house due to mental health issues. But in reality he had set up a handyman business which he used to start a relationship with a teenager.

He was reported to police after one of the girl's relatives discovered he was a convicted sex offender.

Investigating Officer PC Belinda Williamson said: “This man is an extremely dangerous individual who used a job forbidden by police to befriend a 17-year-old girl. The relationship quickly became sexual and has had a lasting impact on the victim.

“Not only did he actively lie and say he was unable to leave the house due to his mental health, he was living a secret life, running a handyman business and having a relationship with a vulnerable young girl.

“His deception prevented police from speaking with the girl and informing her of his previous convictions, which would have given her the opportunity to decide whether she wanted to continue the relationship or not.

“I would like to praise the victim for her strength throughout the investigation and giving evidence in court."

