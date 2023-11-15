The coroner in the inquest into the death of Gracie Spinks has told a jury it should rule that she was unlawfully killed.

The 23-year-old was fatally stabbed while tending to her horse on June 18, 2021 in Duckmanton, Derbyshire.

Coroner Matthew Kewley told jurors "there is no other explanation beyond the fact" that Michael Sellers, 35, had killed her.

Sellers is believed to have taken his own life a short distance away later that day.

The 10 jurors have retired to consider where, when, how and in what circumstances Miss Spinks died - but were told they must return a conclusion that she was unlawfully killed because of "overwhelming evidence".

The inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, which began on 30 October, has heard how Derbyshire Police graded Sellers as low risk after Ms Spinks reported him over stalking concerns months before her death.

The jury are not to decide whether multiple failings admitted by police contributed to her death.

Michael Sellers Credit: PA

Speaking to the jurors before they retired, Mr Kewley said: "There is no evidence at all that there was any sort of self-defence or anything like that at all.

" The evidence only points one way. There can be no credible suggestion of an alternative."

He told the jury they must record the medical cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

Mr Kewley added: " There is no pressure of time. Please don’t feel that there is any pressure to get this done today. You can have as much time as you need."

The inquest has previously heard that Miss Spinks is believed to have been stabbed 10 times by Sellers as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm.

His body was then found 150 metres away, with evidence at the scene suggesting he had died after inhaling helium.

The pair met at work in 2020 and met up a handful of times outside work before she decided they should "distance" themselves. Sellers reportedly then became "obsessed" with her.

Miss Spinks reported Sellers to their employer – after eight other women had reported him over inappropriate conduct towards them – and he was later dismissed after it was found he would repeatedly contact her against her wishes and would watch her on company CCTV.

Miss Spinks also reported Sellers to the police, but he was graded low risk and only given words of advice despite claiming he believed the pair were in a relationship, and being seen in a lay-by near where her horse was stabled in January 2021.

In May 2021, a bag of weapons including knives, an axe, a hammer, Viagra tablets and a note saying “don’t lie” was found by a member of the public near where Miss Spinks' horse was stabled, but this was also dismissed by police.

Several police officers have given evidence in the inquest, with one saying the weapons should clearly have been a concern.

A nother officer told Miss Spinks' family that he was "truly sorry" and said the force "should have done better".

Miss Spinks was described as a "beautiful soul" and an "amazing and unique person" in tributes from family and friends.

The inquest continues.

