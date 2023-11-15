A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been released on bail.

The 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers player was fatally injured during a game against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, 28 October. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Police investigating Johnson's death arrested a man on Tuesday, 14 November, who has since been released on police bail.

Det Ch Sup Int Becs Horsfall from South Yorkshire Police said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances."

