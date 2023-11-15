A man has been jailed after multiple "horrendous" sex attacks on nine different children.

Alex Honour, from Halifax, was convicted of 29 sexual offences against young girls between 2014 and 2019.

The 25-year-old had been reported to the police in 2017 and a second victim reported him in 2019. He was linked to nine victims in total.

Honour was arrested in October 2020 and later charged with 35 child sex offences. He was convicted of 29 offences in total - including rape.

He had admitted to some of the offences and was found guilty of others by a jury at Bradford Crown Court following a 13-day trial in August, 2023.

Investigating officer, DC Jason Raine, said: "I would first like to praise the bravery of the young girls for coming forward and disclosing Honour’s offending.

"They were put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and have showed so much courage and dignity throughout."

He added that Honour was a "dangerous offender" who had committed "horrendous crimes" and that "his actions and behaviour towards vulnerable girls is abhorrent".

Honour, of Lentilfield Street in Ovenden, has been jailed for 10 and a half years. He was also given an indefinite restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.