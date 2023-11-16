A motorcyclist died after his bike caught fire following a crash.

The 19-year-old, riding a red Honda motorbike, was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Movano van on Aughton Road, Rotherham, at 1.24pm on Wednesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the crash and its 19-year-old rider sadly died at the scene. His family has been notified and is being supported by specialist officers."

The van driver was uninjured and is helping police.

Police want to speak to witnesses.