A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

The victim was found with stab wounds at a house on Hardy Street in Hull at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, 15 November. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene, leading to an extensive search by Humberside Police.

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens said it is thought to have been an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

She added: "We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

"A scene guard remains in place at this time whilst detectives look to establish the circumstances that led to this incident."

