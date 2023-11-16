A "dangerous and depraved" man armed with an axe who smashed his way into a woman's house before raping her has been jailed.

Jamie Goose previously told his victim "you'll be crying tonight" before subjecting her to a violent four-hour ordeal.

After fleeing the scene he sent a text saying she had pushed him "over the edge".

Goose, 35, of Acre Road in Barnsley, was jailed for 14 years after pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to rape, non-fatal strangulation, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard how on 24 April Goose bombarded the victim's phone with messages and telephone calls, including making threats.

He arrived later that evening and broke into her home by smashing his way through a patio door.

Over the next four hours Goose, who was carrying a knife and an axe, threatened the woman, strangled her, verbally abused her, and then raped her.

Before fleeing he told her that she "deserved to be treated like that".

Shortly afterwards he again texted the victim stating, "This what you wanted finally push me over the edge".

Det Con Alice Gilbert thanked the victim, who she said had shown "great bravery".

She added: "She has acted with dignity and strength throughout the investigation.

"We hope this sentencing helps the victim attempt to move on with her life and keeps her and the public safe from such a dangerous and depraved man.

“South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape extremely seriously and we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.