Police are hunting two men suspected of murdering a 19-year-old man after charging a second person over his death.

Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, died after an incident on Francis Street, Chapeltown, on 26 August.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was charged with murder in September.

A second man, Jozeffi Jeffers, aged 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, has now also been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Detectives are still looking for 22-year-old Emile Riggan and 29-year-old Louis Grant, also known as O’Brien.

Grant is believed to be in the Sheffield area. Riggan is thought to have travelled to Ireland by ferry.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Emmanuel’s family are understandably still in complete anguish over his death, and we are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need and ensure all those responsible are brought to justice."

A 34-year-old woman from Huddersfield has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 15-year-old boy arrested as part of the investigation remains on bail.

An online fundraiser set up after Mr Nyabako's death raised more than £3,700.

Jordan Nyabako, who set up the fundraising page, wrote of the wider impact of knife crime.

He said: " This distressing event was by virtue of knife crime. Our family is deeply saddened and heartbroken, Emmanuel will be loved and remembered forever. The rise in knife crime is now at alarming levels, as too many young lives have been tragically lost and many family’s have been wounded. The devastation caused by knives is real."