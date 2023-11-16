Police patrols have been stepped up around schools in Grimsby after an attempted abduction involving two children.

Officers were called to reports a man had approached two children in Bradley Road before speaking to them and grabbing one of them by the arm. He is said to have then fled the area in the direction of Columbus Way.

Police said they were treating the incident, which happened at around 4.40pm on Sunday 12 November, as a "priority".

Det Ch Insp Leanne Murphy said: “This will have been a frightening experience but thankfully both children were physically unharmed and told their parents straight away, who immediately reported it to us.

"Since the initial report came into us on Sunday, we have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry as well as patrolling the area to establish exactly what happened and who was involved."

A 27-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction has now been released on police bail while investigations continue.Det Ch Insp Murphy added:"Members of the public can expect to see an increase police presence in and around the area, including additional patrols around local schools at appropriate time over the coming days.""We continue to treat this investigation as a priority and the local neighbourhood policing team continue to engage with members of the community, both to offer reassurance and to gather relevant information."

The suspect is black, around 6ft tall and is believed to be aged around 30. He is thought to have short brown hair and was wearing black trousers, white trainers and a dark grey coat with a hood.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Humberside Police.

