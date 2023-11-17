An appeal has been launched to repatriate the body of an "aspiring teacher" to the United States after his suspected murder in Hull.

Nineteen-year-old Sachin Hawkins was stabbed to death at an address in Hardy Street, Hull, on 15 November.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder. In a tribute, his family said: “He was a young man who wanted to be an aspiring special education teacher. “He loved his family and friends, they meant the world to him. He wanted to make everyone proud and was a role model for the younger generation. “Sachin was loved by everyone.”Syed Hussain-Kazi, of Hardy Street, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, 20 November.

An online crowdfunding appeal has been set up to pay for his body to be repatriated to the United States.

Nisha Persad, who set up the appeal in the US, wrote: "He was on the brink of living his life fully – with optimism, dreams, and a path forward.

"He wanted to be a teacher to help children and give to this world a part of the beautiful soul that he will always be.

"He was so cruelly taken from us in an another country (UK) - taken away from his heartbroken mother, father, grandparents, sister and extended family.

"We hope to raise enough to bring Sachin back home to the US as quickly as possible."