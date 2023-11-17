Play Brightcove video

Dale Houghton told reporters he was 'extremely sorry' as he arrived at court

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked the death of young mascot Bradley Lowery has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Dale Houghton, 32, was pictured on social media laughing as he held up his phone showing a photograph of Bradley to goad rival fans during a match against Sunderland at Hillsborough.

Bradley, who was a mascot for the Black Cats, died from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2017.

Houghton admitted public disorder over the incident, on 29 September.

Dale Houghton was seen mocking Bradley Lowery at Sheffield Wednesday's game against Sunderland.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Sheffield Magistrates Court and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

District Judge Marcus Waite said: "You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was rightly held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere."

The district judge said Houghton's actions were "utterly appalling" and "disgraceful".

Houghton told reporters he was "extremely sorry" as he arrived at court but made no comment as he left.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.