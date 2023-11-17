A lawyer from Scunthorpe has won the final of Big Brother. Jordan Sangha, 26, has been a favourite with viewers since entering the famous house six weeks ago and has said his experience in the house has been “life-changing".

Sangha is the first winner of the hit reality show since it was revived by ITV after five years off TV screens in the UK. He takes home £100,000 in prize money. He previously said that if he won the series he would use the prize money for a spending spree at Harrods, but joked with runner up Olivia Young after his win was announced, "I can pay my council tax".

After leaving the house, smiling and surrounded by fireworks, Jordan told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best that he was "overwhelmed" and "hadn't the foggiest" why viewers had voted for him, but said he was "honoured".

Ahead of the reality show’s final episode, as the five finalists enjoyed a final meal together in the house, Sangha was the odds-on favourite with bookmakers.

Big Brother 2023 - The Final Five

1st - Jordan Sangha, 26, from Scunthorpe.

2nd - Olivia Young, 23, from Glasgow.

3rd - Henry Southan, 25, from Toddington.

4th - Yinrun Huang, 20, from Harrogate.

5th - Noky Simbani, 26, from Derby.

Big Brother winner Jordan Sangha grew up on a council estate in the north Lincolnshire town of Scunthorpe where he works as a lawyer. He also revealed during the series that he went to school in nearby Grimsby.

Many viewers have expressed surprise at his posh accent which he reportedly claims to have acquired from avidly watching the high-society drama ‘Downton Abbey’.

During his time in the house, Jordan enjoyed a close friend friendship with fellow housemate Henry Southan who finished in third place and despite repeatedly claiming their relationship is platonic the pair have been seen enjoying several more romantic moments:

But Jordan also enjoyed a flirtatious relationship with another housemate, Matty Simpson:

Ahead of the series Jordan Sangha shared details about his life with a question and answer and video profile:

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate?Well, I love the show. I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.

What part of the experience are you most looking forward to?Being fed and watered, not having to pay bills and having that decked out house in which to live.

How would your friends and family describe you?Flippant, sarcastic. They always say to me that they never know if I’m joking or not, so I suppose I could be difficult to read to some extent.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself...I adore floral shirts, as viewers will see.

What are you most likely to get nominated for?Being cantankerous and acting as if I don't want to be there even if I do in my heart. They might nominate me for being disengaged perhaps or not paying everyone an equal amount of attention. They may feel left out but I can't help that.

What would you do with the prize money if you won?Probably rent in Kensington for a month or two, and have a shopping spree in Harrods.

Who would be your dream celebrity to live with?It’s got to be Kim Woodburn, absolutely. And Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City. It would be a terrifying combination but fabulous television.

Watch Jordan's video profile: