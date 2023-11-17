A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hull.

Syed Hussain-Kazi, 24, of Hardy Street, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police were called to Hardy Street at 10.15pm on Wednesday, 15 November, after a man was stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The victim’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.