Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Hull
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hull.
Syed Hussain-Kazi, 24, of Hardy Street, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police were called to Hardy Street at 10.15pm on Wednesday, 15 November, after a man was stabbed.
The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The victim’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.