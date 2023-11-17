A former police officer who was sacked after having sex with a domestic abuse victim in a women's refuge has been jailed.

Simon Miller was on duty as a PC with Humberside Police when he escorted the woman to the facility in Grimsby to pick up some clothes after she was admitted to a mental health unit.

He then turned off his police radio and camera and they slept together.

Hull Crown Court heard he later told her if she reported him "they won't believe you because you are in a mental asylum".

Miller, 54, of Scunthorpe, had admitted misusing police powers by having a sexual relationship with a victim, knowing it was improper.

He was jailed for two years and four months. He had already been sacked by Humberside Police and was placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

Deputy Ch Con Dave Marshall said: "Miller abused his position as a police officer and used it for his own sexual gain.

"His actions were utterly reprehensible and we will absolutely not tolerate, accept or condone this kind of behaviour, that ultimately undermines the public’s confidence in us as Humberside Police and brings policing into disrepute."

The court heard Miller was one of the responding officers when the woman went to a church threatening to harm herself in June 2021.

She was taken to a mental health unit at a nearby hospital and began receiving messages from Miller.

He later asked her if they could continue communicating on Snapchat because he "didn't want his boss to find out".

Miller offered to take her to a women's refuge so she could pick up some clothes. While there he propositioned her and they had sex.

Mr Marshall added: "Miller’s selfish and inexcusable behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect.

"I would encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim to this type of offence by a member of a police force, to please report them and be assured they will always be treated sensitively and taken seriously.

"We will always thoroughly investigate any criminality and misconduct within our force, and I want to make very clear that there are no exceptions."

