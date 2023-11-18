A Lincolnshire police officer is to run a 48-mile ultra-marathon in memory of the 48 people who died on the county's roads last year.

Sergeant Mike Templeman, who is based in Gainsborough, is raising money for road safety charities Brake and RoadPeace.

He will run 193 laps around Yarborough Leisure Centre on their 400m track on Sunday 19 November, which marks the start of Road Safety Week, and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Sgt Templeman said: “I have been a police officer for 21 years and during that time I have seen first-hand the devastation road fatalities inflict on the families and friends of those who have died.

“I, like my colleagues, know that fatal 5 offences contribute to a lot of the needless deaths on our roads. These are carelessness, speed, mobile phones, seatbelts and drink/drug driving. If my challenge can help highlight these factors, that contribute towards so many fatal and serious injury collisions, then every mile will be worth it.”

Sergeant Mike Templeman in training Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Nick Simmons, CEO of RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, said: "This challenge is just incredible and we cannot thank Sgt Templeman enough for his efforts to raise money for road crash victims and awareness about the harm caused by road crashes every day on our roads. We wish him lots of luck and will be cheering him on."

Ross Moorlock, Interim CEO of Brake, the road safety charity, said: “We’re all so grateful to Sgt Templeman for taking on this impressive challenge and raising funds and awareness for Road Safety Week. This campaign is all about standing up and taking action against road death and injuries, and we’re all behind Mike for every step and every lap.”

Visit Sgt Templeman’s Just Giving page to make a donation to Brake. Visit Sgt Templeman’s Just Giving page to make a donation to RoadPeace.