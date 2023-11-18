Sex offender caught after adult poses as 14-year-old girl online

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after sending explicit messages and arranging to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Naveed Sultan arranged to meet the ‘girl’ – actually an adult posing as a teenager – at Sutton Lawn park in Sutton-in-Ashfield after sending her a number of sexually explicit messages.

He arrived at the park, but the woman he had been speaking to just watched from a distance.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation after the information was passed to officers from the company employing him.

Detectives were also made aware of sexually explicit voice messages, videos and screen shots which Sultan had sent the ‘girl’.

Officers discovered Sultan had also been communicating sexually with two other teenage girls and had attempted to work out where they lived.

He sent messages to one of the girls, aged 13, threatening to rape her and also sent messages encouraging her to meet him.

He was charged with a number of offences and pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of attempting to meet a child following grooming.

He was given a total custodial sentence of eight years, which will include five years in jail and a further three years on licence.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will limit his online activities once he is released from jail.

Sultan, of Sophie Road, Nottingham, was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Toby Marsh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sultan clearly believed he was in contact with a child when he sent a series of sexually explicit images and messages via social media.

“Worse still, he tried to meet up with that ‘child’.

“When we began to investigate his online activity we discovered Sultan had also been communicating with other young people, trying to ascertain where they were, encouraging them to meet him and sending them vile messages.

“A judge has agreed with us that Sultan is an extremely dangerous individual.

“He very clearly poses a significant risk to the welfare of vulnerable young people and I am pleased he has now been jailed for these offences.

“I hope this case also serves as a warning to other people who think they can groom and exploit children in this way. There’s a high chance we will find out about it and they will end up in jail.”