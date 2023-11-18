Teenager arrested after man stabbed in Leeds

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was found stabbed outside a pub in Leeds.

Police were called to The Spinning Wheel in Admiral Street, Beeston, just before 7pm on Friday.

Officers found an injured man outside and he was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, West Yorkshire Police said.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information, or who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time, is being asked to contact police