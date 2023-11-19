Officers are appealing for information to help identify a man who may be able to help with an investigation into a report of theft and fraud.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that bank cards were stolen and used at the Sibsey Post Office and the Co-op store in Old Leake on 27 October.

They are now sharing CCTV to help identify the man.

He is described as white, approximately late 40s to early 50s, around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build. He is pictured wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a white symbol and light rim, dark coloured jacket, grey jumper, grey jogging bottoms.