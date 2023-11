A 20-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed in to a tree.

Shortly after 1.15am, the man was driving a black Suzuki Jimny along Pennyhill Lane, in Ulley, Rotherham, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane, when it’s thought the car left the road and collided with a tree.

The man, from Sheffield, died at the scene.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.