A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car, during what police are describing as an altercation, in the early hours of the morning.

Officers found the injured man in the road on the A639 Front Street in Pontefract at 4.30am.

West Yorkshire Police say their enquiries suggest the man had been involved in an altercation with another male and ended up in the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

A man has been left with threatening injuries Credit: ITV

Two men, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Our enquiries suggest that this injured male has been involved in a physical altercation outside the old Harratts car dealership prior to this collision.

“For this reason, we are appealing not just for any witnesses to the collision, but also to the events leading up to it.

“It is important that we identify any other persons involved in the incident and understand the circumstances that have led to a man sustaining life-threatening injuries.”