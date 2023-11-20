A driver has been arrested after two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash which closed a main commuter road.

Police were called to Stanningley Road, near to a KFC restaurant at the junction with Armley Ridge Road, following a crash involving one vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Two people suffered life threatening injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time."