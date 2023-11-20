A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with serious injuries and later died in Dewsbury.

Officers were called to a property on Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of the town at 6.43pm on Sunday, 20 November.

West Yorkshire Police say a woman in her twenties was given medical attention at the scene but died a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said: " We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as the investigation continues.

