Police investigate rape of 16-year-old girl at dock

Police are investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Leeds.

The 16-year-old was attacked next to the River Aire at Leeds Dock in the early hours of Monday.

A police cordon was put in place at around 9am.A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place next to the River Aire at Leeds Dock following a report of a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in the early hours of this morning."Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident."