University officials said they were left "shocked and saddened" after an American student was stabbed to death.

Sachin Hawkins, 19, died after an incident in Hardy Street, Hull, on 15 November. An appeal has been launched to repatriate the aspiring teacher's body to the United States.

Mr Hawkins, who was studying at Hull University, had ambitions to help children with special educational needs. He was originally from the city of Freeport in the state of New York.

In a statement, Hull University said: "We are shocked and saddened by the death of one of our students and we offer our deepest condolences to Sachin's family and friends."We are an incredibly close-knit university community and we are supporting those who were close to Sachin, as well as our staff and students at this incredibly difficult time."We continue to work with Humberside Police to support their ongoing investigation."

Freeport Superintendent of Schools, Dr Kishore Kuncham, also paid tribute to the former Freeport High School student.

He said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sachin Hawkins, a truly wonderful human being, a gentle giant in every sense, not just in stature but in his kind and compassionate nature."He was studying abroad pursuing his beautiful dream of becoming a special education teacher, a testament to his caring spirit and desire to serve."Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this sad and incredibly difficult time. As a school community, we will come together to support his family and friends and offer counseling services to those who may need them during this time."

In a previous statement, his family said he was a "role model for the younger generation", who was "loved by everyone".Syed Hussain-Kazi, 24, of Hardy Street, has been charged with murder in connection with Sachin's death and is appearing at Hull Crown Court today, Monday November 20.

