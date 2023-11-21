C harges have been dropped against two men investigated over the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub in Barnsley.

Scott Jackson was found unconscious near the Butchers Arms pub on the High Street in Thurnscoe just after midnight on Sunday, 24 September.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital but died nine days later.

Thomas Bushby, 35, and Max Lowson, 26, were charged with manslaughter in October. South Yorkshire Police said the charges had been dropped.

A third man, aged 24, remains on police bail after also being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

