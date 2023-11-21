The parents of a young woman killed in a crash in Lincolnshire say they have been left "broken" by her death.

Jordan Allen, 23, died on 6 November in a collision on the A52 between Boston and Skegness.

Her parents, from Skegness, said Jordan's death had left "a vast hole" in their lives.

In a statement they said: "We are broken and completely devastated over the loss of our beautiful daughter Jordan.

"It isn't right and it isn't fair and we are struggling to think of our lives without her in them.

"Jordan was everything to our family and a vast hole has been left where she should be and this will never be filled."

Jordan died at the scene. Her sister, who was a passenger in Jordan's Dacia Sandero, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Their family thanked the emergency services and members of the public who tried to save Jordan and looked after both of their daughters at the scene.

The driver of the car she collided with, a Ford Kuga, was also injured and taken to hospital.

Jordan's family described her as someone who "wouldn't think twice" about helping others and as an "outstanding academic achiever" who had a "promising career in law" ahead of her.

They said she was planning a future with her "childhood sweetheart she had been with for the last eight years".

Their statement added: "All of this has been taken away too soon.

"It still feels unreal and we are waiting to wake up from this awful nightmare. We love you Jord, always have and always will."

