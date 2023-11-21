Super League's Magic Weekend will be held in Leeds for the first time next summer.

Leeds United's Elland Road stadium will host the event on 17-18 August 2024, making it the sixth ground to stage Magic Weekend since it began 16 years ago.

Magic Weekend was first held in 2007 and is an annual event in which an entire round of Super League matches are played over a weekend at a single stadium.

Leeds United's chief executive Angus Kinnear said he was "thrilled" at the news.

He added: "It is great for us as a club and will also bring economic benefits to the whole city of Leeds.

"Everyone knows what a special venue Elland Road is and we’re all looking forward to another great spectacle."

The weekend will kick off with Hull FC taking on London Broncos in the first game on Saturday.

Leeds Rhinos, who have not played at the ground since 2018 when Headingley was undergoing redevelopment, will play Warrington on Saturday evening.

Hull KR will play on the Sunday, which will also see Huddersfield go head to head with Castleford.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: "Magic Weekend is going to have a different feel in 2024.

"We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Leeds United to stage Magic Weekend at Elland Road, one of the biggest and best stadia in the north of England."

Magic Weekend will form round 22 of the regular season and the kick-off times for the matches will be announced when tickets go on sale next month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.