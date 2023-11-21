A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in Leeds.

The 16-year-old girl was attacked next to the River Aire at Leeds Dock in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police said that detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

