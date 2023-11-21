A man who stabbed a worshipper in a machete attack at a crowded mosque has been detained in hospital.

Fezan Hussain, 28, left the victim, a man in his 20s, with a damaged liver and needing a blood transfusion following the incident at the Madni Masjid Islamic Centre on Newton Street, Bradford.

Hussain, of Radfield Road, Wyke, was initially charged with attempted murder, but was found to be unfit to stand trial.

Instead a trial of the facts took place at Bradford Crown Court last month, where a jury found Hussain, who had paranoid schizophrenia, carried out the attack in May last year.

J urors were shown CCTV footage of Hussain pulling the concealed machete from his clothing before stabbing his victim in the abdomen.

He was still holding the weapon when he was restrained by witnesses as his victim collapsed to the floor of the prayer room.

The jury concluded in Hussain’s absence that he had carried out the stabbing after buying the machete by mail order.

On Tuesday, Judge Jonathan Rose said it was worrying Hussain had been able to buy the machete.

The judge said the complainant had been “a wholly innocent victim” of Hussain’s actions.

He told him over a video link to Newton Lodge medium secure hospital: "You brought to the mosque that day the machete you had purchased. There could be no legitimate or good purpose for you to bring a weapon into a house of prayer.

"I have to infer you did so to use it in a violent act."

The court heard that Hussain had no previous convictions, but there had been concerns about his behaviour before the attack.

Hussain was made subject to an indefinite hospital order, meaning he cannot be released until he is deemed to pose no risk to the public.

