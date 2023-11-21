A shop worker who raped a girl in the back of the store has been jailed for more than eight years.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court heard Waheed Ali, 28, of Boultham Avenue, attacked the girl in the shop in Burton Road in Lincoln at around 5.30pm on 10 June this year.

He was arrested early the following morning, within nine hours of the initial report.

The victim's DNA was later found on samples taken from Ali.

Lincolnshire Police said at least 50 people, working thousands of hours, were involved in bringing Ali to justice.

He was due to stand trial accused of rape this week, but changed his plea to guilty.

He was jailed for eight years and three months

Ali was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Det Con Maria Ryder, who led the investigation, said: "While I’m pleased this has spared the victim having to go through a trial, she not only suffered the abuse from the defendant, but also had to go through months of preparation for the trial, and that takes bravery and resilience. His sentence today will hopefully bring some closure for her as she now looks to the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.