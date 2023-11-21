Two more people have been arrested after a fight and car crash which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim was found injured lying in the road on the A639 Front Street in Pontefract town centre at around 4.30am on Sunday, 19 November.

He is believed to have been involved in a fight with another man when he fell into the road and was hit by a black ford Fiesta, which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in police custody.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving have been interviewed and released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information and witnesses.

