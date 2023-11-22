Former Coronation Street actress Paula Lane is to join the cast of Emmerdale, ITV has announced.The 37-year old - best known for playing Corrie's Kylie Platt - will cross the Pennines to play Ella Forster in Emmerdale. Producers described Ella as a "compassionate and caring" character.

Lane said: "I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella."She added: "I’ve already heard there are big plans for her and I can’t wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends."Viewers will see Ella sticking up for Mandy Dingle - played by Lisa Riley - at a veterinary ball. She then meets doctor Manpreet Sharma, which Emmerdale writers say will lead to an "opportunity" in the forthcoming episodes. Lane will begin filming with Emmerdale this month.Producer Kate Brooks said: "Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact.'Brooks added: "Ostensibly she’s a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula’s calibre to the show and we can’t wait to have her light up our screens."As well as playing Coronation Street's Kylie Platt - who was married to David Platt before being killed off in 2016 - Lane has acted in an adaptation of Jim Cartwright's Road at the Oldham Coliseum Theatre and played Queen Bess during Big Clock Productions’ stint at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

