Play Brightcove video

Mayors and money: Political Correspondent Charanpreet Khaira analyses what devolution means for Hull and East Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire

Among the raft of promises made as part of his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced four new devolution deals for England.

Both Hull and East Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire will gain elected mayors under the arrangements. Non-mayoral deals were announced for Lancashire and Cornwall.

Champions of the proposals say they will mean more powers to make big decisions, more money, and more say locally in how that money is spent.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove described the agreements as "historic".

He said: "By taking decisions out of Whitehall and putting them back in the hands of local communities, this deal will enable Hull and East Yorkshire to unleash its full economic potential and build upon its strengths in manufacturing and health technologies."

However Labour critics in Hull have warned of "a devolution car crash" with people being denied a referendum on the issue.

The proposals for Hull will go out to a six-week public consultation in the new year.

If they are supported by people in Hull and the East Riding, the deal will be sent to Mr Gove for sign-off in June.

Powers would then be devolved to a new combined authority between January and April 2025, with a mayoral election set for May.

What is devolution?

Devolution is a way in which central government can transfer agreed powers and funding to regions across the country. It is already happening in West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and York and North Yorkshire. These combined authorities are mostly run by elected "metro mayors".

A metro mayor is a regional leader directly elected by the people. They do not replace civic mayors or chairs, which are ceremonial roles.

A combined authority has a board made up of representatives from councils, along with representatives from, for example, business organisations and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

What does it mean for Hull and East Yorkshire?

£400 million (£13.34 million a year) investment funding over 30 years, to drive growth and deliver local priorities.

Up to £15 million in 2024/25 to support transport, flood, and coastal erosion programmes across the area, including a coastal regeneration programme in the East Riding.

£5 million in 2024/25 to support local economic growth priorities, including any further expansion of Siemens Gamesa at Alexandra Dock in Hull.

£4.6 million for the building of new homes on brownfield land in 2024/25.

What does it mean for Greater Lincolnshire?

£24m a year for 30 years, totalling £720m, to invest in skills and infrastructure.

A one-off capital investment injection of £28.4m to kickstart the mayoralty.

A multi-year transport budget with flexibility to focus on local priorities.

Adult education funding to prioritise local people and business needs.

Homes England investment in infrastructure for local communities.

Play Brightcove video

The deals have been welcomed by council leaders in Hull and East Yorkshire

Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) says devolution is vital to help revitalise the area.

It says the local economy is growing at a slower rate than both the East Midlands and the UK and that there are "significant pockets" of unemployment and deprivation.

The deal would help the so-called UK Food Valley - an area of agricultural Lincolnshire which supports 75,000 food sector jobs and produces an eighth of England's food - to become a "top 10 global food cluster".

It is claimed that could inject £2 billion into the UK economy.

Investing a further £3.5 billion in the Humber Freeport would create 7,000 new jobs.

There would also be a focus on green energy and decarbonisation.

The leaders of Lincolnshire County Council and the two unitary authorities of North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire, who have led the deal process, welcomed the announcement.

In a joint statement, they called it a day of "huge significance".

They said: "It represents a future of collaboration, bringing with it local and direct control of the things that really matter to the 1.1 million residents of Greater Lincolnshire who this proposed new deal is for."

The Conservative MP for Lincoln, Karl McCartney, said devolution represented a "huge opportunity" for Greater Lincolnshire and he would "fully endorse and support it".

Once the three councils vote to accept the proposed deal, consultation will begin immediately.

In Hull, the opposition Labour group has been sharply critical of the deal done by the Lib Dem administration on Hull City Council and Conservative-led East Riding Council.

Cllr Daren Hale said people were being denied a say.

He said: "We have a real concern that this council is accelerating towards a devolution car crash with the East Riding Tories.

"There will be no referendum, instead there will be a consultation carried out by a private company, they don’t want the public to have a say and he who pays the piper calls the tune.

"There needs to be a full vote of residents."

Devolution in Greater Lincolnshire will introduce an additional authority layer led by the mayor, alongside both the county and district councils, and the unitary authorities of North and North East Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire’s 2016 devolution attempt failed because council leaders at Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council opposed adding a mayor as an extra layer of bureaucracy.

Then, in February 2022, Lincolnshire missed another round of devolution negotiations.

This time, the government indicated that devolving significant powers or funding necessitates a directly elected mayor.

District council leaders met the-then Under-Secretary of State for Devolution, Dehenna Davison, over the summer to discuss a possible devolution deal.

The seven authorities involved were East Lindsey District Council, North Kesteven District Council, South Holland District Council, South Kesteven District Council, Boston Borough Council, West Lindsey District Council, and City of Lincoln Council.

They are generally supportive of the latest plans, but there have been past concerns regarding local government reorganisation and the dissolution of lower-tier authorities.

Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Cllr Craig Leyland said he "cautiously welcomed" the proposals.

But colleagues Richard Cleaver, Anne Dorrian and Trevor Young, the leaders of South Kesteven, Boston Borough Council, and West Lindsey said they regretted they had "not been able to consider nor offer comment to government ministers" on the draft deal.

They said: "It already feels as though devolution is being done to us rather than being done with and for us.

"We are strongly committed to democratic principles and will ensure that our councils will publicly debate the proposed devolution deal as soon as possible after it has been published."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.