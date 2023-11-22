A man who died when a car hit a bus stop has been named.

Terence Russell, known as Terry, suffered fatal injuries when a black Mitsubishi Shogun collided with a bus shelter on Stanningley Road, Leeds, at around 3.13pm on Monday 20 November.

Two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called on Monday afternoon. Credit: ITV News

In a tribute, a close friend of Mr Russell, named only as Joanne, said: "Goodnight and god bless, rest in peace Tezza. You're loved very much."

The 57-year-old driver of the Shogun was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving on drugs.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

