A former police officer who was acquitted of raping a woman has been found to have committed gross misconduct after injuring her during sex.

Rowan Horrocks, 27, was an officer in Sheffield had sex with the woman after meeting her on a night out in November 2021.

He was cleared of rape by a jury at Leeds Crown Court this month.

But a misconduct hearing was held by South Yorkshire Police after it was found the woman suffered injuries amounting to actual bodily harm (ABH), which cannot legally be consented to.The hearing decided there was no consent for the injuries inflicted and Mr Horrocks did not "reasonably believe" the woman consented. South Yorkshire Police said the woman had received "multiple and extensive" injuries after being taken home by Horrocks.He resigned before the hearing but South Yorkshire Police confirmed he would have been sacked had he not.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: "While Horrocks was acquitted of rape – and this is not in question – the level of injury suffered by the complainant was such that it amounted to ABH.

"By law, this cannot be consented to. Furthermore, I found no consent was given and Horrocks did not reasonably believe the complainant consented. I have therefore determined his actions that night amounted to gross misconduct and I would have dismissed him had he not already resigned."The chief constable praised the woman's "bravery", adding: "I know a matter like this will understandably impact the trust and confidence our hard-working officers and staff strive to build with our communities, however it is only right we remain open and transparent about it to demonstrate how robustly we will deal with someone in these circumstances. There is no place for such a person in my force.”

