A woman who took indecent photographs of children for her boyfriend and supplied him with children's underwear has been jailed.

Toni Andrews, 23, sent pictures to 24-year-old Thomas Edeson, the National Crime Agency (NCA) found.

She was identified after Edeson, of Franklin Street, Hull, was jailed for two years in August 2021 for sexually assaulting a young girl and taking indecent images of her.

Andrews, of Hull, was found with more than 800 illegal images and videos, including hundreds showing child sexual abuse.

The NCA’s investigation into Edeson began in May 2021 when Google registered an attempt to upload child sexual abuse images to the internet.

After examining his electronic devices, officers discovered sexual images of a child which appeared to have been taken by Andrews and sent to Edeson.

She was arrested in December 2021 and admitted to taking and sending one of the photos to Edeson, but denied knowing about his sexual interest in children.

But devices seized from her home revealed almost 100 indecent images of children, over 500 banned images of children and over 200 showing extreme pornography.

As part of the investigation into Andrews’ offending, Edeson told officers she had supplied him with sexual images of a child as well as children’s underwear, which officers recovered from his home when he was arrested.

Andrews was jailed for 16 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years after pleading guilty to seven charges ncluding taking indecent photographs of a child, possessing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Holly Triggs, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Andrews violated the privacy and innocence of a young girl to service her boyfriend’s sexual interest in children.

“The demand for images and videos of this nature in the UK remains appallingly high. We at the NCA are committed to protecting children from horrific abuse and putting perpetrators before the courts to face justice.”