An attacker who stamped on a man's head in a "senseless, brutal and utterly horrific" assault has been jailed.

Brad Spencer left his victim with life-changing injuries following the attack on 10 January.

Spencer, 30, of Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, initially pushed his victim onto a sofa, then pinned him against the wall by his throat before attacking him outside by stamping on his head in a prolonged and unchallenged attack.

He then fled the scene and tried to persuade staff in a nearby shop to call a taxi for him while his victim lay on the floor unconscious with a significant head wound.

Spencer was arrested the following the day and charged with attempted murder. In May 2023 he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

At Sheffield Crown Court he was jailed for 13 years, with an extended five-year licence period after Judge Sarah Wright deemed him to be a dangerous offender.

Det Con Arron Connolly, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Spencer's attack was senseless, brutal and utterly horrific.

"His victim is lucky to have survived and he has been left with long-lasting, life-changing injuries."We were able to arrest Spencer within hours of the attack and he is now thankfully behind bars for a very long time.

"His actions were not only savage but cowardly as he attempted to flee the scene of the crime with no regard or understanding of the serious injuries he had just inflicted."I hope Spencer's sentencing can offer his victim and their family some sort of closure as they attempt to move forward with their lives."