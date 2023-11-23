A coroner has said he is not satisfied a 15-year-old boy who drowned in the River Trent took his own life.

Oliwier Kaczmarowski had been struggling with his mental health after the death of his father and the recent breakdown of a relationship before his body was found in the river in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, an inquest heard.

He was also feeling the pressure of studying for his GCSEs.

Oliwier is believed to have entered the water at around 9pm on Monday 22 May. His body was found four days later.

The inquest in Lincoln heard Oliwier had shared a bottle of vodka with a friend in the hours before he entered the water. Later tests found he was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Coroner Paul Smith said that, while conclusions of suicide and accidental death were "plausible to a degree", they were "not proven to the required standard".

T here was no "direct evidence" about how Oliwier entered the river.

Recording a narrative conclusion, he said: "Oliwier Kaczmarowski died on 26 May 2023 from drowning.

"He entered the River Trent during the evening of May 22 whilst in drink.

"The evidence does not disclose the precise circumstances of his entering the water, nor his state of mind at the time."

Mr Smith said he was "not satisfied" that the 15-year-old had entered the water deliberately, or with the intention of taking his own life, adding there was "no direct evidence" as to how he came to be in the river.

Oliwier was last seen on CCTV in Gainsborough on 22 May with a friend. They bought a bottle of vodka and mixers, and visited a local cafe.

Oliwier died as a result of drowning, the inquest heard Credit: Lincolnshire Police/PA

The pair were later seen crossing a bridge and sitting on a bank of the River Trent. Oliwier's friend left at about 8pm.

The inquest heard Oliwier removed his shirt due to the heat. The clothing was recovered later that evening from the river bank during a police search after his mother raised the alarm.

His body was discovered by police divers at around 1.20pm on 26 May.

The inquest, attended by Oliwier's mother, heard he was born in Poland and moved to the UK as a baby.

He was described by friends as "a nice lad", "very relatable" and "easy-going".

His family said in a statement released by police in June that he was "incredibly protective" and "a great friend", adding: "We will treasure those memories we had with him."

In his statement to the coroner, Det Sgt Tim Sykes, of Lincolnshire Police, said Oliwier was "struggling with his mental health on occasion".

He said friends had supported the teenager when needed and his school recorded no concerns.

Mr Smith said: "I have no doubt at all that had any of Oliwier's friends had concerns about him that night, he would not have been left alone in the circumstances that he was."

Closing the hearing, Mr Smith said to Oliwier's mother: "There is nothing that I can say that can take the hurt away.

"You have my own personal sympathies in relation to your loss and I hope you and your family recover from this tragedy."

