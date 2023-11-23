Organisers of t he MOBO Awards have announced that next year's event will be held in Sheffield.

The awards – which celebrate music of black origin – will take place at the Sheffield Arena on 7 February.

MOBO Founder Kanya King said: "Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating black music's present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change."

How to get tickets for the MOBO Awards 2024

Tickets for the event are available via the official website.

Arena tickets are available now, priced at £23, £39, and £55, plus handling charges.

VIP tickets will be available soon.

S heffield City Council leader To Hunt said: "With Sheffield’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, we’re proud to recognise and honour exceptional British and international talent across a range of genres."

Last year's winners included Knucks, Little Simz, Central Cee and PinkPantheress. Nile Rodgers received a Lifetime Achievement Award; Craig David was given the Outstanding Contribution Award.

There were performances from Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO, Eliza Rose, Beanie Man and Emeli Sandé.