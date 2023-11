A double decker bus was destroyed by a huge fire in a residential street.

Videos posted on social media showed t he top deck of the number 42 service engulfed in flames at the junction of Harehills Lane and Stanmore Drive, in Harehills, Leeds, on Wednesday.

Two fire crews from Killingbeck fire station were sent to the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the fire. Credit: Facebook

No-one is believed to have been injured.Police are investigating the cause of the fire.