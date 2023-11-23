A man has been jailed for killing a seven-year-old boy in a fatal crash.

Malakye Hall died after he was hit by a car in at the junction of Manchester Road and St Stephens Road in Bradford at round 10pm on 11 August, 2020.

He had been left alone at home by his mother, with no electricity or gas, and managed to get out of the house, Bradford Crown Court heard.

His mother, Wendy Hall, aged 33, was later jailed for three years for neglect.

Wendy Hall, mother of Malakye Hall Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Moshin Hussain was not working at the time and had failed to renew his licence as a taxi driver with Bradford City Council.

The court heard that the dad-of-three had previous cautions and reprimands for speeding and other driving offences and that he was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the collision.

Footage seen in court shows Hussain was speeding and driving through red lights.

Prosecutor, Abigail Langford said: "In an interview he [Hussain] denied being responsible for causing the collision and identified that Malakye had ran into the road unexpectedly. In a prepared statement he expressed remorse that Malakye had been killed as a consequence of this incident."

His Honour Judge Rose said: "Nothing that this court can say and no sentence that this court can pass can ever compensate for the loss of a little boy... They [his family] continue and will continue to mourn his passing and suffer their own trauma resulting from the death of this child. A death which you must bear primary responsibility."

The judge said Malakye's mother's neglect "doesn't absolve you for the death of the child" and added that his "driving ability would have been impaired by the use of the drug."

Mohsin Hussain Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Victims statement were read out in court, saying: "Malakye was the cheeky playmate as our youngest sibling, he was loved and liked by all those who knew him well. We will miss watching him turn into the man he would have become.

"We have been robbed of our childhood with him but also robbed of a future life as adult siblings with Malakye."

"The actions that led to the death of our brother Malakye have affected our lives immensely. His death was a smack in the face, a real shock to us all. It has completely changed our lives in terms of where we live, our schooling, the loss of neighbours and friends we grew up with and our overall confidence in trusting people or environments we find ourselves in.

"The sentence of losing Malakye will never end, it is a life sentence for us. We will have to live the rest of our lives without Malakye, our brother who was tragically taken from us far too soon."

Since the crash Hussain had been volunteering and had been involved in educating others on road safety.

The barrister said: "He is the earner of the family. He has three children aged six and under. There is an observation that he has changed since this collision. Of course, it is too late to turn the clock back. References have described him as a hard worker. He says he channels his remorse into volunteering.

Hussain was jailed for nine years and nine months and disqualified from driving for ten years and ten months.