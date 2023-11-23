Liam Gallagher will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut 'Definitely Maybe' by perfuming the album in full at Reading and Leeds Festival 2024.

He's been announced as a headline act alongside Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Blink-182 and Gerry Cinnamon.

Tickets for the Leeds Festival, taking place on the 22 to 25 August 2024, go on sale at 8:30am on 30th November.

For Fred Again, next year will be a full circle moment.

He said: "The only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to.”

It's not the first time Catfish and the Bottlemen have headlined at Reading and Leeds - they had a career defining headline set back in 2021. It's thought the band will once again deliver an ecstatic show next summer.

For Gerry Cinnamon next summer will be his first time headlining the festival.

He said: “Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely f****** bananas. Was first gig straight out of lockdown, heavy emotional.

"Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back. See you there.”

Leeds Fest will take place from 22-25 August next summer Credit: PA

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2024.

" I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again.., a true generational talent Lana Del Rey and the legendary Blink-182.

"The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album 'Definitely Maybe' which will be a special moment indeed.

"We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish and the Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.

"2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK's biggest and best music festival.”

The line-up also includes Digga D, Raye, Skrillex and Spiritbox.

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues – Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.