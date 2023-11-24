Police seized 11 dogs from the same property following an attack on an elderly woman.

South Yorkshire Police appealed for information after the 85-year-old and her Labrador were attacked by two dogs, thought to be Cane Corsos, in Rotherham on 25 October.

The woman suffered a head injury after being knocked over.

Officers seized two Cane Corso dogs after executing a warrant at a property on Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh on Wednesday, 22 November.

Nine puppies were also seized.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said it followed inquiries into last month's attack.

She said: "The person in charge of the dogs left the scene and would not co-operate with officers. Our priority and duty is to protect the public and ensure that dogs do not pose a risk or cause harm to innocent people.

"Following community intelligence, a warrant was obtained to ensure we could access the dogs believed to be involved.

"The dogs will remain in our care whilst enquiries into the investigation continue."

The force said it was continuing to see a rise in incidents involving dangerous dogs.

Ch Insp Cheney added: “We will work with the owner where possible, as well as taking steps to safeguard any vulnerable people living with the dog, including children.”