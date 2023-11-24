A man who subjected a woman to "indescribable" violence that left her needing surgery has been jailed.

Thomas Keeling, 33, repeatedly attacked the woman at a property in Rotherham.

After eventually reporting him to police in March this year, the woman told officers he would beat her almost unconscious and drag her around the property.

There were incidents when he forced a pool cue and vacuum pipe down her throat.

As well as physical violence, he verbally abused her. She had contemplated suicide, South Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said Keeling’s "repugnant attitude and lack of respect" was then directed at investigating officers.

"Keeling attempted to slam the door of the property in officers’ faces, denying them access to provide help to the victim," they said.

Keeling pleaded guilty to two charges counts of causing grievous bodily harm and two of non-fatal strangulation as well as controlling behaviour.

Investigating officer Nat Duffy said Keeling initially refused to accept responsibility for what he had done despite 150 pieces of evidence.

The officer said: “During Keeling’s arrest and interview he should no remorse for his actions, telling officers he couldn’t be bothered and providing excuse after excuse for how the victim sustained her injuries.

“The pain and suffering she endured throughout Keeling’s acts are indescribable, and while her physical injuries have healed following surgery, the mental torture and trauma will stay with her for life.

"She continues to be supported by specialist organisations to help her deal with the extreme pain she continues to go through, and this will be ongoing for a long time."

Keeling was jailed for nine years and given a 15-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman.