Nine suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry at a truck stop after banging was heard coming from inside.

Lincolnshire Police said four Vietnamese nationals, four Iranians, including a boy, and one Iraqi national were found in "very hot" conditions at the A1 truck stop at Bourne Road, Colsterworth.

It is believed they had travelled more than 18 hours from Italy.

A force spokesperson said: "They were discovered following a report that there was banging coming from the rear trailer of an HGV parked at just after 7pm last night, 23 November."

The nine people were taken to Lincoln police station. Officers from the Home Office Immigration Enforcement are investigating. The boy was taken into local authority care.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling.

The police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who were at the A1 truck stop at around the time of the incident to come forward, and for people to check any dashcam footage which might have any further information which could help our enquiries."