A man who stabbed a teenager to death in the fallout from a row with his ex-partner has been jailed.

Peshawa Ghaffour attacked 17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal during a street fight that erupted outside an Indian restaurant in Sheffield.

A court heard the fight broke our after Ghaffour's ex-partner called her two sons after they had argument.

O ne of her sons arrived at the scene in Crookes Road in a car accompanied by Mohammed.

Witnesses saw Ghaffour holding a large knife which he used to stab Mohammed, who was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

Officers with South Yorkshire Police arrested Ghaffour at his home. During a search they found a viable taser and a flick knife.

Further enquiries by detectives established that Ghaffour had taken the knife used to stab Mohammed from the kitchen of the Indian restaurant earlier on the evening of 25 May, during the altercation with his ex-partner.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court trial 30-year-old Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

He was jailed for seven years.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a taser a flick knife.

Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp, who led the investigation, praised Mohammed's family for their conduct during court proceedings.

She said: " Mohammed’s family have been present throughout the trial and have shown the utmost dignity as they listened to the tragic circumstances of how Mohammed lost his life played out in court."

She added: " Sadly, knife crime continues to take lives both here in South Yorkshire and across the country. This must stop, and as a force, we are committed to doing all we can to bring those who carry and use knives to justice. "

Jahmal Mendez, 18, of Myrtle Road, was charged with affray in connection to the incident and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.