A woman has died after a crash at a crossroads in Driffield on Friday 24 November.

Officers are now appealing for information following the collision on the B1253 at the junction of High Street and Burton Road near Rudston.Police say they were called at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had been involved in a collision.

Despite the efforts of emergency service, the 70-year-old driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene. Her family have been informed.A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.Another man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.