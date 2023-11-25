Police are investigating an assault outside a Leeds city landmark in the early hours of Saturday 25 November.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service responded to a report at 4.54am of a man with injuries outside Leeds Corn Exchange.

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not being treated as life threatening.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contract police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230653228.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.