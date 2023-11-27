A woman who died in a collision on a rural road near Driffield has been named by her family.

Seventy-year-old Susan Whittles died at the scene of the crash on the B1253 at Rudston on Friday November 24.

Police were alerted at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had crashed at the junction of High Street and Burton Road.

Humberside Police said: "Emergency services were deployed; however, despite their efforts, the driver of the Volkswagen, Susan, sustained fatal injuries.

"Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time."

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for anyone that was in the area at the time or with dashcam footage to come forward.